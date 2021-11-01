Mana Up Partners With Local Businesses for their 2021 Showcase

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local organization, Mana Up is going virtual for their 2021 showcase, highlighting local businesses.

Local organization Mana Up is helping Hawaii-based businesses market their products with their mission to increase economic opportunity and jobs for local people.

“We are an accelerator and venture fund for Hawaiʻi-based products growing to markets globally. To date, 63 local companies have graduated from the six-month accelerator program. We also have a shop online and in Waikiki, where we highlight products and entrepreneurs who have participated in our accelerator,” says Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up.

Out of the 63 local companies that have graduated from the six-month accelerator program at Mana Up, 12 will be featured in this year’s 2021 Mana Up showcase, a program Miki Vericella, owner of Pawniolo Pets is excited to be a part of.

“Pawniolo Pets was founded by myself and my husband, Nick. In 2016, we began preparing raw food and treats using the cattle raised on our family’s ranch for our mini bull terrier, Freya. Now, we craft nutritious raw pet food, single ingredient pet treats and preservative-free chews. Thanks to Meli and everyone at Mana Up, we have been able to grow our business and learn what it takes to market not just locally, but globally as well,” says Miki Vericella, Owner of Pawniolo Pets.

Viewers will be able to support Pawniolo Pets and other businesses, as well as local musicians at this year’s 2021 Mana Up showcase, along with participating in giveaways.

James says, “I’ll be co hosting this year’s event with Hawaii TV personality and CEO & president of RKT Media, Ryan Kalei Tsuji — we also have Grammy-nominated musician, Kimié Miner headlining the event and we’ll also have over 10 performances by the Artists to Watch of Haku Collective, which are Hawaii’s young rising musical talent. Viewers can also enter giveaways including our grand prize — an entire year’s worth of delicious products courtesy of our presenting sponsor, King’s Hawaiian — known for their sweet bread.”

To register for giveaways, viewers can sign up via Mana Up’s official website. The 2021 Mana Up Showcase will be live-streamed from the Hawaii Theatre Thursday, November 4th at 4:00pm on Facebook Live & Youtube.

WEBSITE:

www.Houseofmanaup.com/showcase