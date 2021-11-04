Mana Up Highlights Local Businesses At This years 2021 Mana Up Showcase

Honolulu (KHON2) – The 2021 Mana Up showcase prepares to highlight local businesses to consumers around the world.

With a goal to highlight locally owned and operated businesses, Mana Up prepares to market Hawaii-based businesses on a global scale.

“Our 2021 Showcase is the biggest event of the year where we highlight all things new in Hawaii including our rising entrepreneurs, up & coming musicians, and much more,” says Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up.

As one of the graduates of Mana Up’s Accelerator Program, Banan is one of 12 small-businesses based out of Hawaii that will be featured at the 2021 Mana Up Showcase.

“We are in business to serve people food that is as healthy for the planet as it is for them. We do this by turning Hawaiian grown bananas and other island grown ingredients into dairy-free frozen goodness,” says Matt Hong, co-founder of Banan.

Not only will viewers be able to shop from 12 locally owned and operated businesses at the 2021 Mana Up Showcase, viewers will be able to participate in giveaways.

James says, “During the event, we’ll also feature special limited-edition products, amazing prizes, exclusive discounts and more in celebration of our local small businesses. Viewers will also have the chance to enter to win our grand prize, an entire year’s worth of delicious products courtesy of our presenting sponsor, King’s Hawaiian.”

To register for giveaways, viewers can sign up via Mana Up’s official website. The 2021 Mana Up Showcase will be live-streamed from the Hawaii Theatre Thursday, November 4th at 4:00pm on Facebook Live & Youtube.

WEBSITE:

www.Houseofmanaup.com/showcase