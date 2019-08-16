Mana Up and Hawaiian Airlines Team Up for Unique Made in Hawaii Festival Showcase

Honolulu (KHON2)- Local goods supported by Mana Up will be showcased at the First Hawaiian Bank Made in Hawaii Festival through a partnership with Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines is kicking off the 25th annual event as the official airline sponsor and teamed up with Mana Up to create an unique aviation-themed space.

Hawaiian Airlines and Mana Up both share a mission to share Hawaii with the world.

Their experiential pop up space will evoke a sense of Hawaii and provide guests the opportunity to engage with local entrepreneurs to learn the stories behind their brand and products.

Mana Up Cohort projects will be featured there including:

1- Hanalei: Based in Hawaii, Hanalei creates gentle skincare products, inspired by Hawaii’s lush, tropical landscape and native botanicals. Made with treasured tropical ingredients ranging from pressed kukui nut oil, aloe, papaya, lavender and raw cane sugar, our unique formulations are perfect for everyday use and for any skin type.

2- Kunoa Cattle Co: Kunoa is a sustainable Hawaii meat company. It manages a herd of several thousand cattle on Kauai, operates Hawaii’s largest meat packing facility, and sells fresh and value-added Hawaii meat products to retailers, food service, and direct to consumers.

3- Macapan: Macapan is made with Macadamia Nuts from the Island of Hawaii. Its Roasted Macadamia Nut Flour is milled in Hilo, Hawai’i from a macadamia by-product that remains after the nuts are pressed for oil, and mixed with a few simple ingredients to create Macapan Macadamia Nut Paste.

4- Manele Spice Co: Founded by celebrity chef Adam Tabura, Manele Spice Co. offers a range of Hawaii-inspired spice and salt blends perfect for bringing out delicious flavors in your meats, side dishes, cocktails, and more.

5- Kaimana Jerky: Kaimana Jerky is committed to crafting artisan quality Ahi Tuna Jerky. This gourmet jerky is made with all natural wild caught fish from the Pacific Ocean. Each jerky flavor is unique and seasoned with all natural ingredients.

6- Voyaging Foods: Voyaging Foods bridges Hawaiian ancestral food and the modern healthy diet. It’s a Hawaii-based company that is disrupting the alternative flour market by growing and manufacturing gluten and grain free powders from native Hawaiian canoe plants, the treasured heirloom plants of Polynesia.

Mana Up will offer three makana gift sets highlighting Hawai’i’s top product entrepreneurs.

A Taste of Hawaii set will feature an array of snack size local goodies. The Kau Kau Time set includes a diverse mix of local food products to either snack on or use in your cooking to share with your ohana. The Mana Wahine set features luxurious treats and goodies all created by our female founders.

Festival Hours:

Friday – Sunday, August 16-18, 2019

_Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

_Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

_Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Websites: www.manauphawaii.com

www.madeinhawaiifestival.com