Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana-Su is a by-product of Awamori, a distilled beverage from Okinawa. This powerful drinking vinegar helps to flush out toxins in your body to promote gut health.

“In Okinawa they call it Moromisu, because it’s difficult to pronounce in America, I named it Mana-Su. Mana means a powerful life force in Hawaiian. Su is the Japanese word for vinegar,” says Randy Kuba, Owner of Mana-Su.

According to Kuba, part of the Okinawan lifestyle is sipping vinegar daily, which they feel fermentation is good for the bodies.

ManaSu can be found in Times Supermarkets, Marukai and Don Quijote Stores, as well as online via their official website.

Mana-Su:

Webiste: www.HealthyManaSu.com