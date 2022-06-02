Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana Sandwiches brings the delicious flavors of Japan in sandwich form to Hawaii residents.

The Lanai at Ala Moana Shopping Center is preparing for the grand opening of Mana Sandwiches, the sister company to Brug Bakery.

“Our customers at Brug Bakery have always been asking us for Japanese-style sandwiches made with our bread. On a trip to the Big Island last year, my husband and I were suddenly filled with this powerful feeling of gratitude as we watched the sunrise on Maunakea, and we decided to move forward and name our new company “Mana Sandwiches” because of the powerful feeling we felt,” says Miho Choi, Founder/President and CEO, Mana Sandwiches.

With a variety of creative Japanese sandwiches, Choi feels their menu is unlike any other.

Choi says, “The sweet sandwiches are made with a special order of 40% fat premium heavy cream. It includes seasonal fruits, strawberry, apple banana with oreo cookies & cream, and mango & kiwi with mascarpone. Savory sandwich offerings will include tamago, made with miso and Kewpie mayonnaise, ham & egg, tuna, and a katsu sandwich.”

Mana Sandwiches which will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, June 18th, at 10AM. On grand opening day, customers will receive a complimentary insulated picnic cooler bag with a minimum $15 purchase, while supplies last.

Mana Sandwiches:

The Lānai, Ala Moana Center

www.manasandwiches.com

Social: @mana.sandwiches

Hours of Operation:

Daily 9:00am-6:00pm (hours subject to change)