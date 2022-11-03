The premiere of the Virtual 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival is happening tonight, Thursday, November 3 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2. The festival’s Malia Kau Award is given to kumu hula who have dedicated their life’s work to the perpetuation of hula and Hawaiian culture. This year’s recipient, Olana Ai, is a lifelong master kumu hula and founder of one of the most respected halau in the islands, Halau Hula Olana. Kumu Olana joined Living808 to talk about her hula history and about the award.

“My mother turned her hula lineage over to me and helped me found Hālau Hula Olana. Our legacy spans 50 years. The first class I taught was at Waiau Elementary School. Over the years we have grown our hālau and performed for exciting Cultural Events, Corporate Conventions, State, City, military events, the Pearl City High School Band and the Pro Bowl for 26 years. We have traveled all over the world to Japan, London, Italy, Korea and Australia. Among these performance venues, one was in a garden-paradise at Moanalua Gardens for the annual Prince Lot Hula Festival.”

Olana shared that she is very grateful to the Moanalua Gardens Foundation for the careful and continual tribute to Prince Lot for the past 45 years and has been honored to perform in the Festival over the years.

The 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival premiers tonight on KHON2 and rebroadcast on the following times:

Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. on KHON2 with a live stream on KHON2’s YouTube channel

Sunday, November 6 from 8 to 10 p.m. on KHII

Saturday, November 12 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2

Sunday, November 13 from 5 to 7 pm on CW

Sunday, November 20 from 8 to 10 pm on KHII