Hawaiʻi artist Roman de Peralta of Kolohe Kai joined Living808 to talk during the KHON2 Mālama Maui Telethon. In the week of the recent tragedy, he was inspired to write a song about the wildfires on Maui. He said he wrote the song in hopes to bring comfort for the people of Hawaiʻi during this tragic time. His song, “Too Close to Home”, has yet to be released, but he expects it to be recorded and out to the public by Friday.

You can keep updated with him on Instagram @KoloheKaiMusic.

And if you’d like to donate to the Mālama Maui Telethon call, (855) 511-4483