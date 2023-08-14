Lahaina born entertainer Jon Kaina joined John Veneri on Living808 to talk about his home and what his family is dealing with in the wake of the wildfires that have scorched Lahaina Town. In an emotional interview Jon talked about his island home and his family that have been displaced, but that the aloha spirit is alive and well in our 50th State. In a tribute to Lahaina and in honor of the KHON2 telethon in coordination with the Hawaii Red Cross, Kaina sang “Yonder Lahaina Mountains” for the Living808 viewing Audience. Jon is available for private parties by messaging him on social media @kainacrazylive on Facebook.

And if you’d like to donate to the Malamu Maui Telethon call, (855) 511-4483