Legendary local entertainer Henry Kapono joined Living808 in an effort to raise money for the Mālama Maui Telethon. Henry is donated funds from the Henry Kapono Foundation to help those in need on Maui. Henry is also putting on a 50th anniversary concert and the proceeds from that will go to his foundation which will then be gifted for families on Maui.

The foundation is offering a “We are Friends Maui” which is an emergency basic essential relief initiative. Families directly affected by the wildfires will receive $500 Foodland gift card. And in the coming weeks Henry’s foundation will assess additional assistance to help those in need.

For more information visit, henrykaponofoundation.org

And if you’d like to donate to the Mālama Maui Telethon call, (855) 511-4483