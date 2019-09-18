Malama Loko Ea Fundraiser to Restore 400-Year-Old Fishpond

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mālama Loko Ea Foundation is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with plans for an event called ‘Sake & A Sunset’ to raise funds to restore a 400-year-old fishpond.

“After 50 years of neglect of the 400 year old Loko Ea fishpond, with volunteer efforts we have cleared out much of the invasive grasses,” says Board Director Doreen Rabago. “We reopened the keiki pond and the waterways, host educational programs to thousands of local students. Utilizing the fishpond as a learning laboratory.”

Efforts have been focused on fully revitalizing the fishpond which will require dredging out 2 feet of sediment to bring the pond to a minimum of 4 feet in depth.

“We have spent the past 2 years working with various federal, state & local agencies securing the permits needed,” adds Executive Director Rae DeCoito. “We have also been fundraising to acquire a special dredge needed, and in April of this year, the dredge was purchased and shipped to Hawaii.”

Its second annual fundraiser will be held at Puaʻena in Haleiwa on September 28, 2019.

You can also get involved in volunteer workdays, learn more about internships, school field trips, and donations to fund the final stage of the revitalization of Loko Ea.

Website: www.lokoea.org <http://www.lokoea.org>