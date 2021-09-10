Mala Market Welcomes Guests to Their New Sandwich Shop

Honolulu (KHON2) – New sandwich shop, Mala Market is now open on the east side of Oahu to residents looking for a quick “on-the-go” lunch.

Opened within the past two months, Mala Market has been getting alot of positive attention from residents with their exciting sandwich menu.

“The feedback from the community has been great. Everyone is loving our menu, especially the fresh produce that we include in our sandwiches,” says JP Lam, co-owner of Mala Market.

Recognizing the need for customers with busy schedules, Mala Market prides themselves with their quick service, a feature they feel their customers appreciate.

“All of our customers that come in and order, don’t need to wait long. We have an amazing staff that can get the customers’ food out in a timely and efficient manner, but still offer great taste with our sandwiches,” says Koa Gomes, co-owner of Mala Market.

The Mala Market is located at the Hawaii Kai shopping center and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Social Media Handle:

@MalaMarketHawaii