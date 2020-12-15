Making your own ornaments with the kids

Honolulu (KHON2) - National Tropical Botanical Gardens is excited to welcome back guest to explore the beauty of Kauai, in person or digitally with the help of virtual reality.

“National Tropical Botanical Gardens or NTBG strives to be a sanctuary, a place of relaxation and respite, for both visitors and staff,” says Tobias Koehler, Director of South Shore Gardens. “We've invested in keeping our social media channels more up to date to make sure "there's something for everyone" and launched an online store.