Make Music Day International Celebration

Make Music Day is an international celebration that was founded in 1982 in France to demonstrate the power of music to unite and uplift people, to spread joy and to build community. It features outdoor concerts, performances, music lessons, jam sessions and other musical experiences on the streets, sidewalks, parks and public spaces in over 1,000 cities across the world. We encourage every kind of musician – young or old, amateur or professional of every musical persuasion to pour onto Hawaii’s streets, parks, plazas and porches to share their music with friends, neighbors and strangers. All Make Music Hawaii events are free and open to the public

Founder of Make Music Hawaii and Member of Na Leo Pilimehana, Nalani Jenkins is calling for all musicians to join.

“We are calling out to musicians across the islands, Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Hawaii Island, to register on our portal to then be matched up with an official venue or site for Make Music Day. The process is very simple. They visit our website www.MakeMusicHawaii.com and sign up on the musician portal. They need to share genres of music they will be performing and they types of instruments. For example are you a single guitar player or a five piece band. Once they are registered our official venues will reach out to them to see if they would like to perform at their spaces. Clearly Oahu musicians will be connected to Oahu venues, neighbor island musicians with venues on their respective islands. This will be the first year for Hawaii to really be able to showcases our talented musicians and it is important for us to have venues and spaces on every island for musicians to be showcased. Each venue is responsible for selecting the musicians and providing a safe performance area for them. I personally would love to have musicians performing simultaneous on every island.“

To learn more about Make Music Hawaii, visit www.MakeMusicHawaii.com or @MakeMusicHawaii on all social platforms