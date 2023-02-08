BASALT WAIKIKI is offering special Valentine’s Day brunch and dinner dishes for the upcoming holiday. One of the special desserts is Brigadeiro chocolate, and today we learned how to make it! Maelani Iokepa, Sous Chef of BASALT, joined Living808 to share more on their Valentine’s Day menu and teach us how to make the dessert.

The chocolates take about 15 minutes to prep, 10 minutes to cook, 10 minutes to decorate.

Ingredients:

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

3 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa

1 tablespoon of butter.

First, you combine the condenses milk, cocoa and butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest until the mixture is cool enough to handle.

Now, use your hands to shape into small balls and place on a serving plate. It can be eaten at once or chilled to be served later.

Decorate as desired!

For more on the restaurant or to make reservations, visit basaltwaikiki.com