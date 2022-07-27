Make-A-Wish Hawaii is celebrating 40 years of granting life-changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses. To celebrate this significant milestone, they are hosting free events across the state every Saturday in August, and you’re invited! Trini Kaopuiki Clark, Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s President and CEO, joined us with the details and more on how you can support making wishes come true for the next 40 years.

The community is invited to join in celebrating 40 years of making wishes come true at our upcoming events around the state. All MAWH 40th anniversary events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. and feature live entertainment, keiki activities, prize giveaways and fun for the whole family!

· The MAWH 40th anniversary event schedule is as follows:

· Kauai – Kukui Grove Center – Saturday, Aug. 6

· Maui – Queen Kaahumanu Center – Saturday, Aug. 13

· Hawaii Island – Queens’ Marketplace in Waikoloa– Saturday, Aug. 20

· Oahu – Honolulu Zoo – Saturday, Aug. 27 (MAWH entertainment and activities are free, admission to the Zoo is $4 for children ages 3 to 12 and $8 for adults)

For more information, please visit our website Hawaii.wish.org