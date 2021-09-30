Honolulu (KHON2) – Make-A-Wish Hawaii is inviting five students to join its Youth Leadership Council to help grant wishes to peers with critical illnesses.

Ally Tamayose is part of the Council and is a past wish recipient. “Being involved with Make-A-Wish Hawaii is important to me because I feel it’s my way of giving back to the people who’ve helped me and it’s in a way of paying it forward,” says Ally. “I want Wish Kids all around the state to be able to experience what I got to experience when I had my wish because it was such an impactful and important experience for me and I feel that these wishes truly make a difference in kids’ lives.”

She adds that the support means the world to kids going through serious health challenges. In her words,“It does help knowing the community is rallying around your wish experience because it feels like an extra layer of support. When you have a critical illness, it can feel lonely at times but knowing at times that there is an entire community supporting you really helps take some of that loneliness away.” I am currently a sophomore at Pearl City High School and this is my second year on the Make-A-Wish Hawaii Youth Leadership Council. My goal is to share my experience facing my illness and encourage other students to bring some extra Aloha to other kids waiting for their wish.

Youth Leadership Council members must be part of a student organization at their school, in grades 9 through 12, and passionate about helping kids with critical illnesses. You can learn more at hawaii.wish.org or contact James Donnelly directly at jdonnelly@hawaii.wish.org.