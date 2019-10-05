Make-A-Wish® Hawaii partners with Philpotts Interiors to grant Hilo girl’s wish

Make-A-Wish® Hawaii recently partnered with Honolulu-based luxury interior design firm Philpotts Interiors to grant the wish of a 10-year-old Hilo girl.

Wish kid Camryn is battling a nervous system disorder and uses a walker. She routinely builds obstacle courses around the house and practices standing up in the mirror. Camryn’s family knew that an in-home sensory playroom would allow her to develop her skills and have fun in a safe environment.

With the help of Philpotts Interiors, Make-A-Wish Hawaii brought Camryn’s wish to life. The firm led design, solicitation of in-kind goods and services, and construction of Camryn’s custom playroom.

Camryn’s wish was not the firm’s first experience granting a wish. The company partnered with Make-A-Wish Hawaii in 2017 to grant a similar wish for 17-year-old wish kid Taylor of Mililani.

“Our jobs as interior designers are to make spaces beautiful, unique and memorable. When we are asked to design spaces for Make-A-Wish, we get to layer in even more: healing, nurturing, meaning,” said Philpotts Senior Designer Avery Solmssen. “Watching Camryn’s unabashed smile while seated on the swing with her doting grandfather was all the appreciation I needed. This process is a gift to us—a precious reminder that we are more than the sum of our parts.”

“We could not grant life-changing wishes for Hawaii kids like Camryn without the support of community partners like Philpotts Interiors,” said Make-A-Wish Hawaii President and CEO Trini Kaopuiki Clark. “The team at Philpotts truly went above and beyond to bring this wish to life, and we know that the space they have created will benefit Camryn and her family for years to come.”

Make-A-Wish Hawaii would like to thank Philpotts Interiors for their continued support of wish kids like Camryn. On average, more than 200 community members, including corporate partners, donors and volunteers, will come together to make just one wish possible.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Hawaii, visit hawaii.wish.org.