Make-A-Wish Hawaii Grants Mustang Makeover

With wishes involving travel on hold due to the pandemic, Make-A-Wish Hawaii is granting more unique, local wishes like 17-year-old Mano’s wish to have a car makeover for his family heirloom Mustang.

In partnership with First American Title and local supporters, Make-A-Wish Hawaii granted the Kapolei teen’s wish this fall. Mano, who is battling a brain tumor, wished to have a makeover for the vehicle, a 1992 Ford Mustang GT 5.0. Led by a police escort, nearly 50 vehicles, including show cars from local car clubs and those of volunteers and community supporters, drove past Mano’s Kapolei home to celebrate.

After an unexpected diagnosis with an invasive brain tumor two years ago, Mano and his father Manuel III began working on the Mustang together as a way to cope. Manuel III had purchased the vehicle when he was just out of school 27 years ago and went on to pass the car down to his elder son and finally to Mano. Mano viewed his wish to have a Mustang makeover, complete with a fresh coat of ruby red paint and new sound system, as a sign of hope for brighter days ahead and a return to life beyond illness.

Thanks to a generous donation from First American Title, Make-A-Wish Hawaii fulfilled Mano’s wish. After receiving the keys at First American Title, Mano got back behind the wheel for a test drive around a cone course set up by SCCA Hawaii before returning home for the drive-by parade of supporters led by two officers from the Honolulu Police Department, District 8, Second Watch.

“It’s overwhelming—it’s so much excitement and joy,” said Mano. “It’s going to change my life for the better. Mahalo to everyone who’s been with me on my journey.”

According to Make-A-Wish Hawaii Director of Mission Delivery Kari Bogner, Mano’s wish is an example of the local wishes many keiki with critical illnesses are choosing amidst the pandemic. Other wishes being granted right now include backyard play spaces, therapy and art rooms, virtual celebrity meet-and-greets, and more.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Hawaii and how you can help make wishes come true, visit hawaii.wish.org.