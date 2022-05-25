Honolulu (KHON2) – Make-A-Wish Hawaii is celebrating its 40th anniversary of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in Hawaii in partnership with Park West Gallery.

In honor of its 40th Anniversary, Make-A-Wish Hawaii has partnered with nonprofit organizations, including Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery.

“Park West Gallery is the world’s largest art dealer and we’ve been a dedicated supporter of Make-A-Wish Hawaii since opening our Waikiki gallery last summer. We kicked off our opening with a $12,500 donation to sponsor a boy’s wish to have an Action Track wheelchair. The gallery also donates works of art to support Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s fundraising efforts,” says Arturo Torrez, Art Director, Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery Hawaii.

Torrez says select art pieces will be available for sale, in which all proceeds of that transaction will benefit Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

Torrez says, “We currently have “A Piece of Heaven” by Marko Mavrovich available for sale, with 100% of proceeds going toward Make-A-Wish Hawaii. This giclee with hand-embellishments on canvas is signed by the artist.”

Those looking to be a part of Make-A-Wish Hawaii, can learn how to donate, volunteer and attend special events via its official website.

Make-A-Wish Hawaii:

website: www.Hawaii.wish.org

Social Media Handles: @makeawishhawaii