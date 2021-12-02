Make-A-Wish Hawaii and Hawaiian Airlines Partner Up In Honor of Giving Tuesday

Honolulu (KHON2) – Make-A-Wish Hawaii and Hawaiian Airlines are teaming up to grant wishes for Hawaii’s keiki in honor of Giving Tuesday.

Make-A-Wish Hawaii is celebrating the holiday season by granting more wishes on the last Tuesday of November.

“Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving. It is celebrated each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, and it is really fueled by social media, collaboration, and communal and individual generosity. Giving Tuesday started in 2012 as a day for anyone, anywhere to give, and it’s since grown into the biggest giving movement in the world, showing the power that people have to create change in their own communities when they work together to support causes they care about,” says Trini Kaopuiki Clark, Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s President and CEO.

For organizations, like Make-A-Wish Hawaii, Giving Tuesday has been celebrated annually not just within the community of non-profit organizations, but with the help of many around the world.

Kaopuiki Clark says, “Last year, people across the world donated millions just in online gifts. For organizations like Make-A-Wish Hawaii, this influx of generosity allows us to continue fulfilling our mission – which is to grant life-changing wishes for children across our islands battling critical illnesses. Currently, there are about 140 local kids statewide waiting for their wishes to be granted – and a good number of those kids are wishing to ‘go’ somewhere.”

As a long time partner, Hawaiian Airlines is collaborating with Make-A-Wish Hawaii to help grant kids their dreams of travel.

“Make-A-Wish Hawaii has been a partner of ours for a number of years now and is also one of 13 HawaiianMiles charity partners that can be gifted unused HawaiianMiles throughout the year by our guests. Though for Giving Tuesday, every mile donated on November 30 will be matched up to 100,000 HawaiianMiles to each recipient organization – on top of 500,000 miles we pledge to match annually,” says Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, Director of Community and Cultural Relations at Hawaiian Airlines.

Those looking to get involved with Make-A-Wish Hawaii and their efforts to support Hawaii’s keiki can do so via their official website.

Make-A-Wish Hawaii Website:

www.Hawaii.wish.org