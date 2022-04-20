Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii supports local children ages who have faced adversity in their young lives and experienced the loss of a valuable connection. The BBBS youth-centered program helps children to create goals that mentors can help them achieve. We talked with one of those mentors, Joey Ann Staggs, who shared her wonderful experience being a mentor to River.

“You’re being a mentor to a Little that may not have both parents in their life, or maybe their home adults are really challenged with life and want their child to have supporting role models. You can make a difference in a youth’s life. You might be the encouragement they need to try something new. You might help a child gain more confidence in themselves or have better self-esteem. Honestly it’s super rewarding to me to have a mentee and watch them grow up!”

If you are interested in working with a child and bring that role model, visit bbbshawaii.org for more information.