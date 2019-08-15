Makapu’u Twighlight Series finishes strong

Sea Life Park will be holding it’s final concert of it’s fourth year of the Makapuʻu Twilight Concert Series at Sea Life Park strong.

Concert-goers can enjoy musical performances from incredible local artists in of the most beautiful places in the world, with Saturday August 17’s show starting at 5:00 p.m. Families are invited to come out, under the stars and moon, beneath the Ko’olau mountains, and celebrate with amazing Hawaiian music.

Tickets are available on our website with general admission entry at 5PM for $49.50. Tickets may be purchased at Seal Life Park’s box office, by contacting the Park at (808) 259-2500 or via sealifeparkhawaii.com.

Featured performers include:

John Cruz, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Raiatea Helm, Kalani Pe’a and Kimie Miner