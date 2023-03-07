Makana Lani is a delicious dining experience at the Alohilani Resort and the menu is always changing. Executive Chef Erwin Manzano joined Kelly and John this morning to give an update on all the yummy food.

Chef Manzano first shared his background and how he started off as a dishwasher. Chef Manzano mentions he didn’t go to school and learned everything on the job working at different restaurants. Now, the Executive Chef at Makana Lani, Chef Manzano is excited to share the amazing food at Makana Lani, from breakfast buffets to fine dining dinners.

This morning the Living808 crew were lucky to see a preview of what to expect on the menu.

To find out more information or to make reservations, visit makanalanihawaii.com or on Instagram @makanalanihawaii.