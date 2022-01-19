Mai Tai’s at Ala Moana Center Welcomes Guests Back

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mai Tai Bar at Ala Moana Center welcomes guests to enjoy food and entertainment alongside new covid protocols.

In partnership with CDC and state guidelines, the Mai Tai Bar at Ala Moana Center is inviting party-goers back with new health rules and regulations.

“We are excited to bring back customers to the Mai Tai Bar, as we have been working hand-in-hand with the CDC and state to make sure staff and guests are safe. We have hand-sanitizers available and attendees must show a valid ID and their vaccination card in order to enter,” says Norman Warren, General Manager of Mai Tai Bar.

With new covid protocols in place, Warren says that guests will not only be able to feel safe while enjoying their meal, but while they enjoy local entertainment as well.

“At Mai Tai Bar guests can sing and dance along to multiple local bands and on certain nights party alongside DJ Hapa Boy, who can be found often at the Mai Tai Bar,” says Kevin Okimoto, Singer and Songwriter.

In addition to supporting local musicians, guests can enjoy Mai Tai Bars’ popular menu.

Warren says, “Our guests always gravitate towards our ‘dirty grindz’ dish. It’s basically a loaded french fries with ground beef, aioli sauce, cheese and more. They also go for our poke, which all fish is sourced locally.”

Mai Tai Bar is open daily at the Ala Moana Center and will be seating guests on a first come, first serve basis.

LOCATION:

Ho’okipa Terrace – Upper Level 4, near Macy’s at Ala Moana Center

HOURS:

· Monday: 12pm – 12am

· Tuesday: 12pm – 12am

· Wednesday: 12pm – 12am

· Thursday: 12pm – 12am

· Friday: 12pm – 12am

· Saturday: 12pm – 12am

· Sunday: 12pm – 12am