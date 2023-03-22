Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne and his award-winning dance troupe, Nā Lei Hulu i ka Wēkiu, present an entirely new show, MĀHŪ, for two performances only. Nā Lei Hulu’s newest production features some of the most well-known māhū artists in Hawai’i today, including Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Kuini, and Kaumakaʻiwa Kanakaʻole, beautiful costumes and wonderful choreography..

This huge production has been ready since 2020 and will finally take place this weekend Saturday, March 25th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 26th at 2:00 p.m. at the Leeward Community College Theatre. Na Lei Hulu is a group known for combining provocative themes with traditional elements of Hula. For more information, visit www.naleihulu.org and for tickets to the shows this weekend, visit cityboxoffice.com.