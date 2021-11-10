Honolulu (KHON2) – The Made in Hawaii Festival comes to Ala Moana Center Thursday, November 11th.

It’s a brand new location for the event showcasing locally-made goods.

“Our local farms and what they grow are part of what makes Hawaii cuisine so special,” says longtime participant Chef Chai Chaowasaree. “If we support local, we can become less reliant on imported produce. That’s why I love working with the Made in Hawaii Festival – it is a great event that showcases the quality of our Hawaii produce and food products.”

Mahi Pono is a local Maui farming company that stewards about 41,000 acres of agricultural land in Central Maui. Their goal is to transform the area into a hub of diversified agriculture. This means growing a variety of crops that helps reduce our reliance on imported foods, and contributes to a more secure future for Maui and for the state as a whole. Mahi Pono also uses sustainable agricultural practices that allows them to be very efficient with water use and other natural resources.

As a company that is committed to investing in food security for Hawaii – a big part of this is supporting our many local chefs and food businesses that are represented at the Made in Hawaii Festival. Mahi Pono wants to help local restaurants and food businesses become even more “made in Hawaii” by offering them a reliable and sustainable resource for locally grown produce, which reduces the need for local businesses to use imported products.

Made in Hawaii Festival will be held Nov. 11-14 at Ala Moana Center’s 4th Level Mauka Ewa Parking Structure. This a brand-new location for the festival, which offers a large, open-air yet covered area with plenty of free parking. There will be nearly 300 exhibitors showcasing thousands of locally-made products including food, books, fashion, produce and more. This is the perfect place to get some unique and quality locally-made gifts for the holidays. Tickets are available now for the pre-sale price of $13. Tickets: www.MadeinHawaiiFestival.com