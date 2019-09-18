Macy’s Fall Fashions It List Styled By Crystal Pancipanci

Honolulu (KHON2)- Living808’s Style Expert Crystal Pancipanci showed off fall fashions that go from wild to mild with Macy’s “It List” and models decked out in the season’s top trends.

Crystal took Tannya for a tour of the new Macy’s to see the hot styles around the store.

Big looks for fall include “next level” animal prints that can go from desk to dinner for women and all shades of green from Kelly Green and military inspired olive and cargo.

For men, grey tonal dressing and utilitarian looks are hot.

For more style inspiration, shoppers can check out Macy’s It List online for a curated assortment of the latest trends.

Crystal styled three models in chic fall looks from head to toe that you can find at Macy’s.

Here are their key pieces for fall as seen on models Daniella, Faith, and Noa.

1. DANIELLA- ANIMAL PRINT (DAY TO NIGHT REMIX)

a. MICHAEL Michael Kors Ruched Leopard Dress ($125)

b. I.N.C Blazer with Animal Print detail ($89.50)

c. MICHAEL Michael Kors Lepaord Mini Bucket Bag ($150)

d. MICHAEL Michael Kors Black & Animal Print Bucket Bag

2. FAITH- GREEN

a. LUCKY BRAND Utilitarian Cargo Jacket ($99)

b. FREE PEOPLE Army Green Mock Neck Knit Bodysuit ($48)

c. I.N.C. Emerald Fall Floral Wide Leg Pant

d. MICHAEL Michael Kors Forest Green Tote

3. NOA- GREY ON GREY (MEN’S TONAL DRESSING)

a. I.N.C Grey Textured Knit Sweatshirt

b. CALVIN KLEIN Button Up

c. PENGUIN Grey Plaid Pant

d. COLE HAAN Shoe

Websites: www.macys.com, www.pancistyle.com

The It List <https://www.macys.com/social/the-edit/women/theitlist>

The It List <https://www.macys.com/social/the-edit/men/>