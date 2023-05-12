M.A.C. 24/7 has long been a beloved dining destination in the heart of Waikīkī, serving up delightful meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Situated on the lobby level of Hilton Waikiki Beach on Kūhiō Avenue, our restaurant has become renowned for its “Modern American Cuisine” infused with local flavors and gourmet twists. Recently, we unveiled an enticing new menu that is sure to tantalize the taste buds of both locals and tourists alike. Kelly Schuck, Director of Food and Beverage, and Richard Acdal, Executive Sous Chef, joined the show to talk about the exciting culinary revamp.

Kelly shared, “ In mid-March, we introduced a refreshed menu with new breakfast, lunch and dinner items featuring local ingredients from an array of farms located on Oʻahu, Maui and the Big Island. We have creative new menu items such as Fried Oysters Eggs Benedict, Soft Shell Crab Sandwich, Crispy Spanish Tako, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Half Pound Maui Cattle Company Burger, and Ahi Steak Jun Katzu. Guests with a sweet tooth can finish their meals with amazing desserts such as Chocolate Lava Cake, Auntie Debbie’s Banana Cream Pie, Profiteroles or Cheesecake of the Day.”

Locals may remember that the restaurant was once opened 24/7, but is now open daily 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit mac247waikiki.com.