Duke’s Marketplace, a Waikiki icon since 1957, remains a bustling center for entertainment, culinary delights, arts, crafts, and an array of Hawaiian souvenirs. Among the treasures within this shopping mecca is Lychee Hawaii, owned by Ruth Goodfellow. Ruth joined Living808 to share about her shop and give us great gift ideas!

With a 25-year retail background, Ruth ventured into entrepreneurship when her corporate store closed due to the pandemic. Thus, Lychee Hawaii was born, emphasizing the essence of “sweet aloha.” Nestled in Duke’s Marketplace for two years, the store has become a haven for unique, handcrafted jewelry.

At Lychee Hawaii you can find handmade jewelry, including necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. The store also features Maui-made products, such as festive Christmas ornaments. Notably, 10 percent of Maui proceeds contribute to the Maui Strong foundation. Customers can even personalize their own Hawaiian creations, giving any gift a customized feel. Ruth commends Duke’s Marketplace for its support, describing her collaboration with Cody and his team as a dream. The marketplace’s prime location near the beach and in the heart of Waikiki provides Lychee Hawaii with exceptional exposure, allowing them to share the spirit of aloha with a diverse audience.

Visit the vibrant cart at Duke’s Marketplace, Cart Number 61, or follow along on Instagram @Lychee_Hawaii.