On the Waikiki Beach Walk, The Imperial Hawaii Resort stands as a beacon of luxury and holiday cheer. In an interview with Kelly Simek, Bryan Ayakawa, the resort’s manager, gave Living808 the exciting updates and festive offerings at this tropical oasis.

On the 26th floor, the Owners Lounge boasts unparalleled views of Waikiki, recently adorned with a fresh look featuring a new kitchen, flooring, furniture, and artwork. This VIP space, accessible with a timeshare owner’s key, opens its doors to all guests during weekly events, which now include hula lessons, ukulele classes, lei-making, and Mai Tai-infused live music every Wednesday.

The resort has undergone extensive renovations, including a full cabinet and kitchen upgrade in all rooms. The mezzanine level and main stairway sport new furniture, artwork, and carpet, with upcoming plans for hallway carpet replacements. The dedication to creating a modern and inviting atmosphere extends to every corner of the Imperial.

Embracing the holiday spirit, The Imperial Hawaii Resort is currently collecting toy donations until December 17th for the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition Hawaii. The festive culmination on the 17th will feature live music, local food, and craft vendors.

For those seeking a holiday escape, Stephanie Reuter, Sales and Marketing Manager, shares exclusive deals. Booking directly on the website saves 10%, and timeshare owners enjoy even better rates with no resort fees. The Imperial Hawaii Vacation Club, open to Oahu and neighbor island residents, offers a unique ownership experience. Owners benefit from lower weekly rates, trade options worldwide, and access to the lavish Owners Lounge, exclusive events, and discounted rates for friends and family.

To explore the Imperial experience, reach out to them at 808-923-1827, email vpo@imperialofwaikiki.com, or visit www.imperialofwaikiki.com. Elevate your holiday and beyond at The Imperial Hawaii Resort.