Lulu’s Waikiki Offers A Delicious Menu For Hawaii Residents and Visitors

Honolulu (KHON2) – Lulu’s Waikiki offers food, booze and views in the heart of Waikiki for both residents and visitors of Hawaii.

Known for their convenient location, Lulu’s Waikiki is home to not just great food, but great views within walking distance of Waikiki beach.

“The views here are great. People really take advantage of our tables that overlook the beach. We tell all our customers that we are right across the street, waiting to serve you and your family delicious food,” says Ian Miller, General Manager at Lulu’s Waikiki.

Lulu’s offers an array of food options that Miller feels everyone can enjoy.

Miller says, “We have something for everyone here, but everyone always comes for our award winning Loco Moco. We also have a great new addition to the menu items called the lulu Moco with Kalua pig, wagyu beef patty and the works. Our Beachboy nachos are also very popular and both are available all day. Our chef always has a fisherman special weekly utilizing fresh fish from the auction block.”

In addition to the food, Miller says customers can relax and enjoy drinks that pair well with the cuisine at Lulu’s Waikiki.

“We have over ten types of draft beers that everyone loves. From Coors Lite to Miller Lite we have it all. Most people like to come for a drink, and enjoy a game. We are open for all Sunday Football games. We carry the NFL Sunday Ticket which allows us to play all the games. We have 8 seventy-inch TV screens and have the ability to show a different game on every screen,” says Miller.

For a full list of menu items, customers can log onto Lulu Waikiki’s official website.

WEBSITE:

www.luluswaikiki.com