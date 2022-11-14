Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui residents can shop from the latest housemaid essentials while supporting locally made entrepreneurs.

Lucky Cat Provisions is a home and lifestyle shop at NaPili Plaza. Shoppers can choose from kitchen essentials to gourmet provisions, homewares, and more.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own business here. After going to college on the mainland, I knew I wanted to move back home, and that’s when I really started working towards bringing Lucky Cat to life. I wanted to create a space that brought together local goods and items that are otherwise hard to find on Maui,” says Teak McAfee, Owner, Lucky Cat Provisions.

Lucky Cat Provisions is on the ground level of Na Pili Plaza.

Lucky Cat Provisions at Na Pili Plaza:

5095 Napilihau Street, Suite 110A

Lahaina, HI 96761