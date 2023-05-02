The Grateful Dead Tribute concert called Lucky 7 starts this weekend on Kauai on Saturday May 6th and then back on Oahu May7th. The concert is celebrating a legendary show played at the Boston Garden, May 7, 1977 and Bill Kreutzman’s, the drummers birthday also on May 7th.

On Sunday tour makes its way to the Waikiki Shell Amphitheatre also known as the Kodak Theatre. It’s an iconic venue that hasn’t been used in a long time. The bands leader, Stephen Inglis, also knowns as one of the best slack key guitarists in Hawaii, stopped by Living808 to talk about the tour and the Dead Head fans and the significance of the show.

For a full list of venues and for ticket information, visit stepheninglis.com.