Head Coach Rich Hill is gearing up for an exciting Rainbow Baseball season, set to start in just over a month. With a loaded home schedule at Les Murakami Stadium, fans can look forward to thrilling matchups, starting with the 2022 national champions, Ole Miss, on opening weekend, Feb. 16-18. The team boasts a talented roster, featuring 23 local players who are sure to captivate the audience.

Reflecting on the magic moments at The Les from the previous year, Coach Hill expresses eagerness for more unforgettable experiences in the upcoming season. “Les Murakami Stadium is touted as the best in college baseball, with fans passionately chanting “Let’s Go Bows!” from the stands.” The coach highlights the unique charm of keiki chasing down foul balls and seeking autographs, creating an unparalleled connection between the players and the community.

Coach Hill also pointed out the significance of fans and families attending games, describing the experience of Saturdays at Les Murakami Stadium, where spectators line up along the third base line for the National Anthem and Hawai‘i Pono‘ī. The sense of community and camaraderie makes it an unmatched destination for baseball enthusiasts.

In addition to the thrilling season ahead, Coach Hill invites everyone to the third annual “For The Love Of The Game” Celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 5 p.m. in the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. This fundraising dinner promises an opportunity for fans to interact with Rainbow Warrior baseball student-athletes and coaches. Attendees can also participate in live and silent auctions featuring exclusive items, all while enjoying food and drinks from popular local restaurants. The event aims to raise crucial funds for the baseball program, further solidifying the connection between the team and its dedicated fanbase.

For more information, visit https://hawaiiathletics.com/sports/baseball and follow the team on social media Instagram – @hawaiibsb and X – @HawaiiBaseball