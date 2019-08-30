Look Inside Maui’s First Ashley HomeStore in Kahului

Honolulu (KHON2) – The country’s number one furniture retailer Ashley HomeStore has opened its first Maui store, and the large space is filled with the latest styles to deck out your home.

The showroom on Dairy Road is nearly 20,000 square feet. It was built from the ground up and that features the very best of all home furnishings for the Maui community.

The locally owned and operated company saw an opportunity to serve the Valley Isle with popular picks you’ll find in their other Hawaii showrooms.

The showroom has different sections that fit Pinterest styles, such as furniture that is inspired by the farm look, Urbanology loft living, Coastal beach pieces, and traditional.

Store Manager Elizabeth Holly gave Living808’s Tannya Joaquin a grand tour.

If you can’t find a specific color or product from Ashley in the store, there’s a special order program to order Ashley products for guests.

To celebrate Ashley HomeStore’s grand opening, thereis a limited time grand opening offer of savings up to $500 or 60 months financing.

The store is also giving away a $5,000 Ashley Homestore shopping spree and a round trip for 2 to Las Vegas valued at $1800!

Ashley HomeStore Maui is located at 237 Dairy Road in Kahului.

Website: www.cswo.com