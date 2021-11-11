Lokomaika`i Winner: Miriam Saito

Honolulu (KHON2) – Congratulations to Miriam Saito of the Pau’uilo Store on Hawaii Island because she is honored as today’s Lokomaika`i Kindness with Aloha winner.

Miriam and her late husband Earl have been serving the Hamakua Coast for over 50 years where still today she continues to work at Pau’uilo store five days a week! Mrs. Saito, her children Miles, Mark, and Monica–and extended ohana share warmth and aloha with locals and visitors who stop by this family business.

Their ono “Earl’s bento rolls” created by son in law Schoen are well-known and she and her ohana make regular and generous food donations of these bento rolls and other lunch items to community groups throughout the area–without expecting anything in return. When she’s not at Pau’uilo store, Mrs. Saito enjoys spending time with her eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren! Congratulations Miriam Saito– you have shown “Lokomaika`i,” kindness…in our community! Your nominator Renell Madarang-Yim also did an act of kindness by nominating you. On behalf of KHON2, Living808, and Southwest Airlines–you and your nominator will receive domestic travel awards on Southwest Airlines!