Lokomaika`i Winner: Laura Bennett

Laura Bennett is recognized as today’s Lokomaika`i Kindness with Aloha winner.

Since the pandemic, Laura has helped the community by producing and donating over 3,000 cloth masks to various organizations and elementary schools in the Kalihi area! Laura has created masks with beautiful and fun designs, spending long hours producing masks of all sizes!

Congratulations Laura Bennett–you have shown “Lokomaika`i,” kindness,…in our community! Your nominator also did an act of kindness by nominating you. On behalf of KHON2, Living808, and Southwest Airlines–you and your nominator will receive domestic travel awards on Southwest Airlines!