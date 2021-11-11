Lokomaika’i Winner: James Donnelly

James Donnelly is recognized as today’s Lokomaikai Kindness with Aloha winner.

James works at Make-A-Wish-Hawaii and in his role at this non profit organization, he has contributed to hundreds of wish granting experiences. He participates with other nonprofits to share the spirit of Aloha through the sport of surfing. James gives of his time and passion–teaching children to surf. He takes them out to ride a wave, enjoy the sun and water–many of which may have never had the opportunity due to their illness or health challenges.

Congratulations James Donnelly — you have shown “Lokomaikai,” kindness…in our community! Your nominator Mea Spady also did an act of kindness by nominating you.

On behalf of KHON2, Living808, and Southwest Airlines–you and your nominator will receive domestic travel awards on Southwest Airlines!