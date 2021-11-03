Lokomaikaʻi Winner: Henry Hanalei Ramirez

Henry Hanalei Ramirez is recognized as today’s Lokomaikaʻ i Kindness with Aloha winner.

Henry is a hairstylist at Salon 808 and donates his time and talents to help those undergoing chemotherapy. His nominator Kathy Chock said that "In 2008 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing surgery, I faced long sessions of chemotherapy. Besides the uncertainty of the outcome, I would lose my hair and become bald. Henry became an angel in my journey. He made me feel special as he skillfully fitted me with a wig then cut and styled it. He gave me a gift that uplifted me and helped me deal with my challenges and he wouldn't accept any (compensation.)"