Lokomaika’i Winner: Henry Hanalei Ramirez

Henry Hanalei Ramirez is recognized as today’s Lokomaika i Kindness with Aloha winner.

Henry is a hairstylist at Salon 808 and donates his time and talents to help those undergoing chemotherapy.

His nominator Kathy Chock said that "In 2008 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing surgery, I faced long sessions of chemotherapy. Besides the uncertainty of the outcome, I would lose my hair and become bald. Henry became an angel in my journey. He made me feel special as he skillfully fitted me with a wig then cut and styled it. He gave me a gift that uplifted me and helped me deal with my challenges and he wouldn't accept any (compensation.)"

Congratulations Henry Hanalei Ramirez! You have shown "Lokomaika i,” kindness in our community!

Your nominator also did an act of kindness by nominating you. On behalf of KHON2, Living808, and Southwest Airlines–you and your nominator will receive domestic travel awards on Southwest Airlines!