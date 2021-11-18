Lokomaika’i Winner: Geneva Jackson

Geneva Jackson of Hawaii Island is recognized as today’s Lokomaika i Kindness with Aloha winner.

Her nominator Joshua Mehalick says that "Geneva selflessly spends every waking moment volunteering. She works tirelessly to maintain the neglected roads in our rural community by coordinating the collection of donations and voluntary road dues payments, hiring contractors to deliver rock and grade the road, and coordinate volunteers to patch asphalt." Geneva works hard to help keep the roads drivable for the community--she does all of this without compensation. Geneva has also worked with the County of Hawaii to allow non criminal community service individuals to do community service by working on the roads. In addition to all of this, she also volunteers for Food Basket food distribution. She often drives the food to people who cannot get out to pick it up themselves--including Kupuna that are homebound or those on a fixed income. Geneva does all of this without expecting anything in return."

Congratulations Geneva Jackson! You have shown "Lokomaika i,” kindness in our community!

