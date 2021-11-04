Lokomaika`i Winner: Eric and Erika Boyd of Hilo

Eric and Erika Boyd of Hilo are honored as today’s Lokomaika`i Kindness with Aloha winner.

Their nominator Tiffany Kahoonei says that "this husband and wife due are two of the most generous and giving people I know. They have been doing community service for many years--like organizing Thanksgiving meals for the homeless. Not only did they serve hot meals, beverages and desserts, but they also purchased with their own money--travel size toiletries, feminine products, blankets, and clothing. The Boyd's have 4 kids, 2 of which are still in grade school and are instilling these same values in their children and all who they come in contact with. They aren’t rich with money, but they are rich with love for each other and for helping their community.

Congratulations Eric and Erika Boyd-- you have shown "Lokomaika i,” kindness…in our community! Your nominator Tiffany Kahoonei also did an act of kindness by nominating you.

On behalf of KHON2, Living808, and Southwest Airlines–you and your nominator will receive domestic travel awards on Southwest Airlines!