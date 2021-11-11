Lokomaika’i Winner: Danny Llarenas

Danny Llarenas is honored as today’s Lokomaikai Kindness with Aloha winner.

According to his nominator Leilani Ryan, “Coach Danny has been teaching tennis to kids for free on the Windward side every Saturday mornings. Every child is always welcome to play, not matter what level the player is in tennis. From beginners to the advanced, Danny and his coaching team are patient and kind to all.” Leilani says that her son started playing tennis for the first time about 3-4 months ago and enjoys himself so much that he looks forward to tennis practice each week! Her son has always been shy and thanks to Danny and his team of wonderful coaches, her son has increased his confidence and is also improving his tennis skills.

Congratulations Coach Danny Llarenas — you have shown “Lokomaikai,” kindness…in our community! Your nominator Leilani Ryan also did an act of kindness by nominating you.

On behalf of KHON2, Living808, and Southwest Airlines, you and your nominator will receive domestic travel awards on Southwest Airlines!