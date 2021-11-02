Lokomaika`i Winner: Congratulations Lindsey Gorsuch

Lindsey Gorsuch is recognized as today’s Lokomaika i Kindness with Aloha winner.

Lindsey is a Special Education Teacher in the State Department of Education on Maui. Her nominator Serina Souza says that she is the BEST SPED Teacher because she gives from the heart and truly cares about the students she works with. It's not easy being an educator, now more than ever...Lindsey goes over and beyond for the Keiki she works with as well as help her co-workers in any way possible.