Lokomaika`i – Kindness with Aloha Contest

Despite everything going on in the world, there are amazing people in our community who spread aloha through Lokomaika`i. Lokomaika`i means “kindness” in Hawaiian.

We will be featuring 10 outstanding individuals, one each day from November 1-12 here on Living808. And five incredible people will be profiled in a primetime special airing on KHON on December 8th with Pamela Young. Go online to KHON2.com/Lokomaikai and write a paragraph about their nominee and why they think they are deserving of this recognition. These kind gestures can be as simple as someone paying for your Starbucks drink, to helping a kupuna change their tire, to someone in healthcare who goes beyond the call, to an educator who did something unique for someone during this difficult time, to even saving someone’s life. Big or small…we want to hear them all.

All you have to do is write a paragraph about why you are nominating the person and why they are deserving of this special recognition.

And to embrace the season of giving, both the top 15 nominees and their nominator will win prizes. The top 15 nominees will receive four (4) Southwest domestic one way travel awards courtesy of and redeemable at Southwest Airlines.

And the person who nominated the chosen nominee will receive two (2) southwest domestic one way travel awards courtesy of and redeemable at southwest airlines.

Nominators and nominees must be 19 years or older… and must be a permanent legal u.s. resident who also resides within khon’s viewing area. . Go online to KHON2.com/Lokomaikai