Lokomaika’i – Kindness With Aloha Contest Awards Another Selfless Individual

Honolulu (KHON2) – Southwest Airlines and KHON2 have teamed up to award Rose Tatiana Warken-Ceballos in today’s Lokomaika’i Kindness With Aloha Winner.

Recognized for her work for helping Kaua’i’s seniors from the county of Kaua’i, Warken-Ceballos provides tips on healthy eating and gentle exercising to senior citizens on the Island of Kaua’i.

“Rose is a precious person who is dedicated to our Kupuna. She is an instructor for gentle exercising, provides tips on healthy eating habits and even makes lunches for Kaua’i’s seniors through her wellness program,” says Toni Parraga, Nominator.

Both Walker-Ceballos and Parraga will receive domestic travel awards courtesy of Southwest Airlines.

