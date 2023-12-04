On December 10, The Barn at SALT Kakaʻako will host the captivating “LOKAHI” event, curated by Samadhi Hawaii. Attendees will be immersed in a dynamic showcase featuring aerial dance, music, and a celebration of community spirit. Andrea Torres, director of Samadhi Hawaii, joined Kelly with the details.

Samadhi Hawaii, founded in 2004 by Andrea, stands as the first school of Aerial Dance in the state. Their mission is to train and entertain in aerial dance, fostering new artists and perpetuating the arts in the community. From tissu (aerial silks) to aerial hoop, rope, trapeze, and more, Samadhi welcomes individuals of all backgrounds and ages to explore circus arts with a Pacific flair.

The “LOKAHI” event will be an inspiring evening with a diverse cast of performers. Aerialists from Samadhi Hawai’i will share the stage with guest artists featuring Hula, Tahitian, and Modern Dance. The musical backdrop will include the rhythmic beats of Manoa Taiko, the soulful tunes of Backset Band, and a special performance by the Na Hoku Awards Entertainer of the Year, TAIMANE, a renowned ukulele virtuoso with a decade-long collaboration with Samadhi Hawai’i.

Beyond entertainment, LOKAHI embraces a philanthropic aspect. Parts of the proceeds will be donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, supporting the local community.

Guest performers enriching the event include Tau Dance Company, Halau Hula Kamamolikolehua, Tahiti Mana, Manoa Taiko, Barefoot DJs, Trial by Fire, and Backset Band. Each act contributes to the vibrant cultural tapestry of the Pacific.

For more information on this weekend’s event, visit samadhihawaii.com