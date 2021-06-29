Localicious Cooks Campaign Supports Hawaii Ag Foundation & Education

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can support Hawaii Ag Foundation’s K-12 education programs through the #LocaliciousCooks promotion.

From June 16 to July 31, Pan Pacific Retail Management Hawaii (PPRMHI) stores which include – Times Supermarket, Don Quijote, Marukai Wholesale Mart, Shima’s, and Big Save – will donate 25 cents for every per pound of ʻOhana Cattle Company ground beef sold in stores to the Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation’s (HAF) K-12 ag education programs.

“Beginning in elementary school, students learn about plant life cycles beginning from seeds to growing and harvesting vegetables,” says Denise Yamaguchi, Executive Director of the Hawaii Ag Foundation. “At the upper elementary level and through middle school, students are introduced to other methods of farming such as aquaponics. At the high school level, HAF programs offer students the opportunity to gain real-world working experiences through internship programs with local ag-based businesses.”

To further support local ranchers, HAF will also run a #LocaliciousCooks Instagram Sweepstakes for a chance to win a case of ʻOhana Cattle Company ground beef and celebrate summer cookouts with local hamburger recipes from the community.

Three (3) winners will be chosen to receive a case of ‘Ohana Cattle Company ground beef. Here’s how to enter the #LocaliciousCooks Instagram Sweepstakes:

1. Follow @hiagfdn

2. From June 16 to July 31, post a photo or video and recipe to your feed of a dish created by you, featuring ‘Ohana Cattle Company hamburger

3. Tag @hiagfdn, #localiciouscooks, #ohanacattlecompany

Winners will be announced on August 1. Each post counts as one entry. Entrant profiles must be set to public. Valid only within the state of Hawai‘i. No purchase necessary. This contest is no way affiliated with Instagram.

Website: HawaiiAgFoundation.org

Social Media Handles: @hiagfdn