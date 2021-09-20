Local Thrift Store Harbors Vintage Works with Justin Bieber

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local thrift store, Harbors Vintage gains popularity locally and with well-known musicians.

Known for their one-of-a-kind collection of used apparel, Harbors Vintage captured the attention of local residents interested in street wear.

“We buy, sell, trade vintage clothing from the 80s-early 00s, streetwear, & sneakers. We love the mix & diversity of what we sell, not limited to a certain genre, we love the mix of the new and the old. Our hope is that regardless of your background, gender, or style something in the store will resonate with our customers,” says Arik Ma, owner of Harbors Vintage.

From gaining popularity with many local residents, Harbors Vintage has captured the attention of singer and songwriter, Justin Bieber.

Ma says, “We recently worked with Justin and Hailey Bieber on their recent trip to the islands. They were really nice and excited to support local businesses, like ours. Justin’s stylist reached out to let us know that he needed something to wear for his upcoming concerts and award show, and of course we were more than happy to help out.”

In addition to gaining new customers, Harbors Vintage has also added a new location.

“We are excited to extend our store to Royal Hawaiian Shopping center in Waikiki. It’s really cool to see the support of our customers come to fruition with the opening of our new store,” says Ma.

Those looking to learn how to trade and buy with Harbors Vintage, and learn more about their newest location are encouraged to visit their Instagram account.

INSTAGRAM:

@HarborsVintage

@HarborsVintageWaikiki