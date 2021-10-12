Local Singer Loeka Longakit Requests Assistance From Hawaii Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Loeka Longakit is asking Hawaii residents to help bring his dreams of performing the national anthem on the big stage a reality.

Known for his catchy tunes and energetic performances, Hawaii born singer and songwriter, Loeka Longakit is working hard on bringing his vocals from the Hawaiian island to the football field.

“Back in 2010, I was able to see Fiji perform the national anthem in Pittsburgh. That motivated me to get the attention of the Cincinnati Bengals. They are my favorite football team and my goal is to sing the National anthem for one of their games someday,” says Loeka Longakit, singer and songwriter.

Longakit is asking for assistance from Hawaii residents to share a video fo him singing the national anthem.

Longakit says, “I know I can’t do this alone. I have the video on my social media accounts, and I know as a Hawaii community, the more we get that video shared, the better the chances are for the Cincinnati Bengals to see how badly I would like to sing the national anthem for them.”

To share and support Loeka Longakit, and view his video of the national anthem, Longakit encourages people to follow his official social media account.

INSTAGRAM:

@8lo8state